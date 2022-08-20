Rhea Kapoor says ‘I don't make woman-centric films’: 'Heroes are just too centric and emotional'

Film producer Rhea Kapoor in her latest Instagram Stories has called out people who call her films ‘woman centric’. Rhea has made films such as Aisha, Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat which often get typecast for producing woman centric films. Also Read: Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani celebrate first wedding anniversary, reveal how Ayan Mukerji introduced them. See pic

Taking to Instagram, Rhea wrote, "What the f**k is a 'woman-centric' film? Can someone tell me? Can someone announce a 'man-centric' one soon? or is that just a given?" She further went on to add, "I'm not interested in making 'woman-centric' films. My films just happen to have women in them. I think they are braver and more fun. Also heroes are just too sensitive and emotional. Too much chik-chik. Na?"

Rhea Kapoor on being typecast as ‘women centric’ producer.

On Instagram, one person reacted to the post and wrote, “We need more filmmakers like her!! More women in film industry need to speak up.” Another one wrote, “Sorry Sonam-centric films autocorrect ho gaya.” Questioning Rhea, one said, “@rheakapoor Haven't you made women centric only so far.”

In a 2016 interview with Mumbai Mirror, Rhea had said that she is comfortable in making films around ‘young women’. “It's a genre I enjoy working with. I want to do other things as well but this is my comfort zone. There's not much for young girls to watch and relate to in Hindi films,“ she said.

Rhea is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor. She started her career as a film producer with Rajshree Ojha's film Aisha in 2010. The film starred Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in lead. She later produced 2014 film Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding in 2018, both starred Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. She and Sonam also owns the fashion line Rheson.

