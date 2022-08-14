Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani celebrate first wedding anniversary, reveal how Ayan Mukerji introduced them. See pic

Stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor and her film producer Karan Boolani are celebrating their first marriage anniversary. Rhea shared pictures with Karan on her Instagram handle with a sweet note. Also Read: Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani chill on a luxury yacht during Maldives honeymoon

Karan shared a picture with Rhea from the sets of Wake Up Sid in which both of them are looking at each other. He also shared a recent picture of them and captioned the post, “13 years later… Still on a movie set. Still checking you out. Happy first anniversary to the love of my life." Rhea dropped heart eyed emojis in the comments section. Many fans congratulated them in the comments section of the post. One person said, “That beard aged as good as the love did.”

Karan Boolani shared a picture with wife Rhea Kapoor.

Rhea reposted the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “When Ayan Mukerji introduced us. Wake Up Sid 2009. Karan Johar basically spread a rumour which came true.”

Rhea Kapoor shares an old picture with Karan Boolani.

Rhea also shared photos with Karan and captioned it, “Happy first anniversary to my husband. Our only pictures from the night we got engaged perfectly represent our relationship. Just you, me and literally whatever situation we find ourselves in. It’s all I need. I love you forever more. 13 New Years eves down, 113 more to go.” In the pictures the two are seen cuddling and smiling.

The two met on the sets of Wake Up Sid and later started dating while they were filming Aisha in 2010. Rhea and Karan tied the knot on August 14, 2021 at her father Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home. They later went to the Maldives for their honeymoon

