Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani chill on a luxury yacht during Maldives honeymoon. See fresh pics

Producer Karan Boolani shared fresh pictures from the Maldives as his wife and producer Rhea Kapoor and he enjoyed their honeymoon in the island nation. The couple got married on August 14 in Mumbai.

The highlight of the pictures was Rhea chilling on a yacht with the setting sun in the background. Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote: “Overseas.” In other pictures, the couple was posing for pictures together, seated in the yacht. In one of them, Rhea was seen kissing Karan on his head. Sonam Kapoor dropped a message in the comments section, saying how much she missed them.

While Rhea wore a white lacy dress, Karan had a grey T-shirt on. The couple has been in the Maldives for the last few days and has been sharing pictures from there. Some time ago she had shared a picture of her lounging in a pool at their resort. She also shared pictures as the couple relaxed by the beach.

Rhea and Karan got married in August in a private ceremony at Anil Kapoor's home in Mumbai. The two have known each other for 12 years and began dating during the making of the film Aisha.

After her marriage with Karan, she shared a post on Instagram and wrote: “2 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.”