IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Richa Chadha apologises for controversial Madam Chief Minister poster: 'A completely unintentional oversight'
Richa Chadha on the poster of Madam Chief Minister.
Richa Chadha on the poster of Madam Chief Minister.
bollywood

Richa Chadha apologises for controversial Madam Chief Minister poster: 'A completely unintentional oversight'

  • Saying that she had no role in designing it, Richa Chadha has apologised for stereotyping of Dalits in Madam Chief Minister poster.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:54 PM IST

Actor Richa Chadha received widespread backlash when she released the first look of her upcoming film, Madam Chief Minister. She earlier defended the poster, but has now issued a statement, apologising for the "inadvertent error".

Richa, who plays an aspiring politician who works for the backward castes and women in a largely patriarchal society, was seen holding a broom in the image. The stereotyping was not well-received and many even criticised the makers for not choosing a Dalit woman to play the lead.

Richa has now said in a statement, "This film was learning experience for me, for us all. The promotions were no different. The first poster that was released faced severe criticism, rightly so. What to me (and my privileged eyes) was a mere prop used by my character in a scene , came across as a stereotypical portrayal of Dalits for many of our people."

"As an actor, I receive the communication for posting, complete with the copy, handles and hashtags. Needless to say, I have no role in the designing of promotional materials. By saying this, I am not throwing the makers under the bus. They realised this inadvertent error and took this criticism in their stride. They responded immediately by retracting the objectionable poster and by releasing a new poster the very next day. It was a regrettable and a completely unintentional oversight, not a deliberate insinuation. We are sorry. Our heart is in the right place. Hopefully you will see that for yourself when you watch the film," she added.


Richa further said, "We have made this film for love, as though we were on a mission to tell this story. Tara, one feisty oddball of a woman, fights patriarchy, caste oppression, brutal violence along with the usual betrayals of politics, to rise to the top and affect change. And she does so with incredible dignity and courage. I could relate to her righteous rage. She spoke to me. As the film nears release, I am becoming aware that I have to say goodbye to Tara. I am also aware that she will never entirely leave my side."

Madam Chief Minister is a political drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti. The film was originally scheduled to release on July 17, 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: When Rahul Vaidya impressed Sridevi, young Janhvi. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Fans of singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya have shared a throwback video, where he sings Chand Sifarish from Fanaa. Late Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor are seen appreciating his music in the video.
READ FULL STORY
Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with Farhan Akhtar.
Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with Farhan Akhtar.
bollywood

Farah Khan shares precious throwback pic with cousin Farhan Akhtar as they dance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Farah Khan has shared a throwback picture with cousin Farhan Akhtar and their industry friends can't stop talking about her curly hair.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new house is almost ready.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new house is almost ready.
bollywood

Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • As actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan prepare to move into their house, their designer gave an insight into all the amenities the new home will have.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pranutan Bahl made her film debut with Notebook.
Pranutan Bahl made her film debut with Notebook.
bollywood

Pranutan Bahl opens up about her equation with 'Kajol bua'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:10 PM IST
  • Did you know that Pranutan Bahl and Kajol are related? Here's what the young actor has to say about her equation with 'Kajol bua'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
bollywood

Swara reacts to question on if right-wingers are ‘allowed’ to have crush on her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Swara Bhasker, who has strong political opinions and does not hesitate to express them on social media, reacted to a question of whether right-wingers are ‘allowed’ to have a crush on her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor is currently studying in New York.
Khushi Kapoor is currently studying in New York.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor soaks in some sun, calls it her 'golden hour'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor may still be a student but on Instagram, she is quite a star. See her latest pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his apartment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his apartment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Taimur folds hands in front of cow, says ‘aur bajao’ as its owner plays Ole Ole

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his Fortune Heights residence. He folded his hands and enjoyed its owner playing film songs on his wind instrument.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan tastes his food.
Salman Khan tastes his food.
bollywood

Salman Khan turns chef, whips up some raw onion pickle. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan prepared some raw onion pickle in a new video shared by his 'sister', Bina Kak. Watch video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jude Boman Tony in a still from Kaala.
Jude Boman Tony in a still from Kaala.
bollywood

Delhi filmmaker Tarun Jain's Kaala explores racism beyond black and white

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:10 PM IST
The filmmaker shares the journey of writing and making the film, and how it transformed his own outlook towards racial discrimination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Masand has worked many years as a film journalist and critic.
Rajeev Masand has worked many years as a film journalist and critic.
bollywood

Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma agency, Kangana Ranaut reacts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma Cornerstone agency
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla in lead roles.
Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla in lead roles.
bollywood

John Abraham shares pic of his muscular arm, fan calls it 'Google maps'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:20 PM IST
John Abraham shared a picture of his muscular arm and his fans are having a field day, with one calling it 'Google maps' and another joking about his was an ideal body for blood tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishi Kapoor died in 2020.(IANS)
Rishi Kapoor died in 2020.(IANS)
bollywood

Paresh Rawal to complete remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's final film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Paresh Rawal has been roped in to complete the remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's final film, Sharmaji Namkeen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan spent a big portion of his childhood in Allahabad.
Amitabh Bachchan spent a big portion of his childhood in Allahabad.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan remembers old days in Allahabad, how family never locked doors

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared some memories from the days he spent in Allahabad as a child. He remembered how no one used to put locks on their doors, trusting their neighbours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Janhvi Kapoor on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'scary' date: 'He proposed something wrong'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that while she doesn't go on conventional dates, she once had a scary experience while she was a student in Los Angeles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tribhanga movie review: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar play mothers and daughters in the film,
Tribhanga movie review: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar play mothers and daughters in the film,
bollywood

Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film

By Soumya Srivastava
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Tribhanga movie review: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar play mothers and daughters in a film about the impossibility of being the perfect parent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in three Sarkar movies.
Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in three Sarkar movies.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan won't be seen in another Sarkar movie, says Ram Gopal Varma

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:09 PM IST
  • Ram Gopal Varma has said that he has no intention of making a Sarkar 4, although he is planning another project for Amitabh Bachchan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan often shares throwback pictures.
Amitabh Bachchan often shares throwback pictures.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan shares his pics, from 1942 to 2020, with some minor changes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan, whose Instagram is full of throwback pictures from the black-and-white era, shared yet another one, this time from his childhood. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP