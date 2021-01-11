Richa Chadha on sporting a wig instead of chopping hair for Madam Chief Minister: 'The date for our marriage got fixed'
Richa Chadha has revealed she was supposed to get her hair chopped for her upcoming film Madam Chief Minister but opted to wear a wig as her wedding with actor Ali Fazal was scheduled around the time of the film's shoot in April last year.
The actor shared several pictures from her multiple wig trials on Twitter and wrote, "There is a cute little anecdote behind why I had to wear a wig. The director ideally wanted me to chop my hair and I was ready for it. He wanted a powerful, fuss free haircut that suited the character. But it was just around then that the date for our marriage got fixed."
Sharing more pictures of herself sporting short hair, she wrote, "I realised I would have a mushroom cut by the time it was April 2020, if I had chopped off my hair for the part. Something I have hated since childhood is the mushroom cut. The director very kindly consented for me to use a wig, these are the various wigs we tried for Madam CM."
Richa plays a determined woman who battles casteism and sexism to become the chief minister of a state. The film’s cast also comprises of Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul and Akshaye Oberoi. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film will be out on January 22.
Talking about the postponed wedding, Richa had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend."
Further elaborating on their wedding plans that didn't materialise, Ali had added, “Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year.” Asked if the couple will stick to their original plan of hosting celebrations in three cities, Ali said, “We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city.”
