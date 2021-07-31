Richa Chadha backs Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra case, slams those ‘blaming women for mistakes of men'

Richa Chadha, commenting on the negativity directed at Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra’s arrest in a porn case, criticised the act of ‘blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives’. Richa was replying to a tweet by Hansal Mehta, who said that Shilpa should be given ‘dignity and privacy’ while the law takes its course.

“We’ve made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she’s suing,” Richa tweeted, referring to Shilpa’s lawsuit against news portals and social media platforms for publishing ‘incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory’ content against her.

Shilpa’s husband Raj was arrested earlier this month for his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content via an app called Hotshots. He is currently in judicial custody.

On Friday, Hansal came out in support of Shilpa and wrote on Twitter, “If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out.”

Also see | Kareena Kapoor sneaks Saif Ali Khan into her selfie: ‘Pouting while he works out’

Hansal called out other Bollywood celebrities for not speaking up for her. “This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill ‘news’ with trashy gossip - all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence,” he added.