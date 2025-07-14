‘World will remember Deepak Yadav as a loser’: Richa Chadha condemns Radhika Yadav's murder

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has condemned the brutal murder of 25-year-old former junior tennis player Radhika Yadav, who was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their Gurugram residence on 10 July. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, especially as details emerge suggesting the killing stemmed from patriarchal resentment and societal pressure. Richa Chadha condemned those defending the act and stated that Deepak Yadav will be remembered as a coward.

Richa denounced the crime

On 13 July, Richa took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account to denounce the crime and the disturbing trend of people attempting to justify the act. She was responding to a video shared by Radhika’s friend, Himanshikha Singh Rajput, who revealed that Radhika was often shamed for wearing shorts, speaking to boys, and living independently.

"There is no honour in killing your own child. If a few wagging tongues said stuff to him earlier, now the whole world will remember Deepak Yadav as a loser, forever. Deepak Yadav, you have cemented your place as a LOSER and a COWARD in the annals of history," Richa wrote.

In response to another user highlighting how some men were defending the crime, Richa sharply remarked, “Losers, too.”

Details about Radhika's murder

According to police reports, Deepak Yadav confessed to the murder, allegedly triggered by frustration over being financially dependent on his daughter and by taunts from society. Radhika, who ran a tennis academy and was the family’s primary breadwinner, was shot four times—three bullets to her back and one to her shoulder.

According a report by HT, the Gurugram police on Sunday stated that they are not pursuing statements from friends or individuals posting tributes and allegations on social media regarding the murder of tennis player Radhika Yadav. Authorities described the case as “open and shut,” adding that the charge sheet is being prepared based on robust forensic evidence and witness testimonies.