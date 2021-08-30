Richa Chadha is on high alert after fan says his girlfriend has crush on Ali Fazal, but knows 'he's perfect'

Richa Chadha answered a variety of questions from fans in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. Some of the questions she answered were about her boyfriend, Ali Fazal.

A fan told her that his girlfriend has a crush on the Mirzapur actor. He wrote: "My girlfriend has a crush on Ali Fazal." Richa replied: "That's normal. He's perfect." However, she gave a funny twist to her statement by adding a picture of hers with graphics of lightning emerging from her eyes. She added "but also" followed by an eye emoji as if to say that she was observing the developments.

The actor will soon reprise her role as Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3, which will see the return of the original cast including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. Another fan wanted to know: "When will Bholi Panjaban return? Can't wait." Replying to the fan, Richa wrote: "I also love Bholi. That's why I am wearing Bholi's face on this dress. She'll be back soon... kuch planning kar rahi hai (she is planning something)." The picture showed Richa in a cream-coloured short dress with Bholi's face printed on one side of it.

Richa Chadha took questions from her fans on Instagram.

Another fan from Pakistan sent across 'love' to both Ali Fazal and Richa. The person said: "Sending love from Pakistan for Ali Fazal. Luv you too, lady." Replying to the person, Richa wrote: "I accept your love and send love in return! Isn't love a revolutionary thing?"

Richa and Ali have been together for a number of years now. They were scheduled to get married in April last year but the coronavirus pandemic spoilt it for them and they had to postpone the wedding.

Speaking about it, Ali had told Hindustan Times, “Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh (Everyone’s lives have been postponed, what’s a wedding in comparison)... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect.”