Richa Chadha opens up about ‘insecure, unethical’ industry behaviour as she shares first glimpse of her baby girl

Richa Chadha, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Ali Fazal, has opened up about the emotional, physical and professional turmoil she faced during and after pregnancy while also sharing the very first glimpse of her toddler in a deeply personal note. As the actor prepares for her long-awaited return to work after nearly two years, she has chosen to speak candidly about the darker side of the film industry and the challenges of rediscovering herself as a new mother. Richa Chadha criticized the film industry's negativity and the pressures on public figures, while also revealing tender moments with her daughter in a new social media post.

Richa shares her struggles in new post

Taking to Instagram, Richa posted a series of tender photos with her daughter and penned a powerful reflection on her journey. “On Sunday, I went back to work after nearly 2 years. As much as I would have liked to get back sooner, my body, my mind, wasn’t ready at all,” she wrote. She also revealed that beyond the physical and emotional hurdles of postpartum life, she had to confront unexpected professional betrayals.

Richa said many people in the industry operate from “deep-seated inferiority complexes and scarcity mentality… They’re never happy, like dementors, they suck all joy out of life.” She added that those who showed her cruelty during her most vulnerable phase “perhaps never received adequate love,” noting, “I forgive, but I NEVER forget.”

The actress further described the complex process of returning to work, admitting that the mental recovery from childbirth took much longer than she anticipated. She emphasised that a new mother not only needs a village to raise a child, but also “amazing support” to rebuild her own identity, adding that she often felt disconnected from the version of herself that existed before motherhood.

Richa also reflected on the relentless pressure placed on public figures, especially new mothers, to constantly create online content. She criticised the way social media can commodify vulnerability, saying she fears that even the smallest glimpse into her personal life could lead to performative public discussions or podcast invitations dissecting her private emotions.

Richa's upcoming projects

Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which streamed on Netflix India. After her maternity break, Richa has signed on for a new comedy film written by Amitosh Nagpal, which is set to go on floors soon. The film, described as a fun, North India‑set comedy.

Her upcoming slate includes producing and starring in the dramedy Akhri Somvaar, a project she also wrote, which explores societal pressures on women to get married. She will also make her international debut in the Indo-British drama Aaina.