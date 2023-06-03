Richa Chadha finally reveals Cannes look, had worn dress gifted by Ali Fazal: Fans say ‘real without trying so hard’

Days after the Cannes Film Festival came to an end, Richa Chadha shared her red-carpet look for this year on Instagram. The actor was in Cannes with actor husband Ali Fazal, as producers. On Friday night, Richa finally shared a glimpse of what she had worn on the red carpet this year, which was a present from Ali Fazal, and her fans loved the simple yet elegant look. Also read: Richa Chadha is in Cannes as producer, shares LOL moment as event ID has her Masaan still in place of picture

When Richa Chadha walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival few days ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Richa Chadha wore an ankle-length pale pink dress from Zimmermann with white embroidered details and a belt. She paired it with white heels and matching earrings and left the hair untied. Sharing two pictures of herself, she wrote, “I got DMs from some of you asking about my Cannes red carpet look, voila! Wore @zimmerman, @karishma.joolry for the premiere of Jessica Hausner's Club Zero, refreshingly neurotic film! My director Shuchi Talati offered sartorial advice, helped me out, then we walked to the Palais together! A simple, different, creatively exciting Cannes experience for me! Dress present from @alifazal9.”

She added, "PS: Did my own HMU in 30 minutes! There's a pearl detail clip too, come on! Hehe. Thanks @anishagandhi3 for being, plz tell @rochelledsa to like me back. #CleanUpNice #cannes2023 #Newproducer #RichaChadha #alifazal."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans love Richa's dress

Richa's fans were all praise for the dress. Many wrote, “You look beautiful.” A person commented, “Wow this dress is so elegant and classy it suits you so naturally and. Real natural without trying so hard and elegant personified.” One more wrote, “Finally someone elegant wearing what one can actually decipher! Looking lovely!” “Look like princess,” wrote a fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to an Indian Express report, Richa and Ali were exploring partnerships to expand their ventures which include Shuchi Talati’s debut feature, Girls Will Be Girls, an animation film/show Doggy Stylz and one more project.

What all Richa did at Cannes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During her time in Cannes, she had shared a video of her candid moments with Ali Fazal. Summing up her Cannes visit this time, she had written, “#Cannes done, first time with @alifazal9, switching gears again… hung with long lost friends who I don’t meet enough in Mumbai ! And made some new friends! Watched a few cool, brave films and did two red carpets (pictures will follow), learnt a lot, took cool meetings and reunited with team #GirlsWillBeGirls! You’ll be hearing from us pretty soon @pushingbuttonsstudios . #Madness #Cannes2023 #actorslife #producerslife #RiAli #CinemaLovers #whyareyoureadingmyhashtags.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON