Richa Chadha is in Cannes as producer, shares LOL moment as event ID has her Masaan still in place of picture

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are also at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Richa updated her fans about their presence at the French Riviera on her Instagram Stories. She also revealed how her ID card for the festival has a picture of her still from her 2015 film Masaan. Also read: Aishwarya Rai's fans defend her as Shobhaa De slams her Cannes outfit: ‘She can wear a sack, make it look like couture’ Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are in Cannes as producers.

Sharing a picture of her ID card, Richa Chadha wrote, “My first Cannes as a producer but had my photo saved from Masaan LOL.” She also re-posted a picture shared by a film critic who bumped into the couple in Cannes. The picture shows Richa and Ali twinning in black. However, while Richa looks simple in a black overcoat, Ali is seen in a quirky black suit.

Richa Chadha showed her Cannes ID.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in Cannes.

According to an Indian Express report, Richa and Ali are looking for partnerships to expand their ventures which include Shuchi Talati’s debut feature, Girls Will Be Girls, a ‘subversive’ animation film/show Doggy Stylz and one more project. While Girls Will Be Girls is a coming-of-age film, Doggy Stylz is still in the making and is a funny film where dogs are in command.

Richa has earlier attended the Cannes Film Festival with her films Masaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, and Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. She is now set to feature alongside British star William Moseley in Ainaa, an upcoming co-production between India and the UK. The film, which will be directed by first-time filmmaker Markus Meedt, is a social drama about the impact of violence caused by the war on human beings and society at large. The project was officially launched at the prestigious House of Lords on Wednesday. Richa also has Fukrey 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi in the pipeline.

Ali was recently in Rome for the premiere of Fast X where he joined Vin Diesel on the red carpet. However, he doesn't star in the film. He then flew to London for Richa's film launch before the two reached Cannes.

