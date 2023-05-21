Aishwarya Rai's fans defend her as Shobhaa De slams her Cannes outfit: ‘She can wear a sack, make it look like couture’

After Vivek Agnihotri shared Aishwarya Rai's picture from the Cannes Film Festival 2023, and slammed the use of ‘costume slaves’, writer Shobhaa De has taken a dig at the actor's silver gown and even asked for an explanation. While many social media users had shared their disappointment over Aishwarya's red carpet look, many also came out in defence of the actor in the comments section of Shobhaa's recent Instagram post. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri criticises 'costume slaves' helping Aishwarya Rai with her dress at Cannes; her fans call him 'jealous' Aishwarya Rai poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. (AP)

Sharing a picture of Aishwarya Rai's red carpet moment in the silver gown by Sophie Couture, Shobhaa wrote in her caption, "What this is, plisssss (please)? Cannes (can) anybody explain???"

Shobhaa De slammed Aishwarya Rai's Cannes outfit.

Objecting to the same, one of her followers wrote, “Shobhaji still so obsessed with Aishwarya’s looks… let’s celebrate and appreciate her for going/being invited there (Cannes Film Festival) each year.” Another said, “Madam, she is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She can wear a sack and make it look like couture. Irony is you sitting in Bandra Kurla Complex in your pyjamas judging all the looks with chai (tea) in your one hand and mobile in other.”

Entrepreneur Aishwarya Nair Mathew wrote in reaction to the post, “Hey, it’s okay - they do them - you do you... No one’s the same and creativity can be interpreted in so many ways. I’m not a fan of the look, but the other Aishwarya maybe. So let’s celebrate that - instead of trying to understand it…"

A person also wrote, “As an image consultant, I would say it’s sheer drama… though it’s not her kind of thing! Just trying to attract attention!” Not a fan of the actor's Cannes look, a person also wrote, “She's gained weight so this costume covers that and if you wear something bizarre it gets extensively written about so you remain in news. If you wear something nice everyone will say fashion game on point, and it's forgotten.”

Aishwarya had flown to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya. She walked the red carpet at the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. She left her hair untied. The official Instagram handle of Sophie Couture shared the details of the dress. The post read, “Unveiling a mind-blowing creation from our Maison, paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection.”

