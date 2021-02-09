Actor Richa Chadha seems just as amused by actor Kangana Ranaut's latest tweets as the rest of Twitter. On Tuesday, in a few tweets, Kangana claimed that she was an actor with more range and 'brilliance of craft' than other actress in the world.

Richa then shared a checklist for narcissistic personality disorder in a tweet. The list included multiple signs to assess oneself on and Richa had a marked a few of them in red, perhaps showing which one matched Kangana the best.

NARCISSISTIC PERSONALITY DISORDER check list. Study well. pic.twitter.com/RnRYCpONMf — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 9, 2021





"Acts different in public than in private", "Lives in a fantasy world which may induct( porn, flirting, affairs, and dreams of unlimited success and fame", "Will lie and distort facts and change events to suit their own agenda", "Lack sympathy for others, especially those they exploit," were some of the signs she had marked out.

While Richa did not mention Kangana's name in her tweet, many did not take long to realise who it was intended for. "All of these lines can be replaced by one word and that is @KanganaTeam," read a tweet. "OMG... Absolutely true! Each sentence reminds of ppl relevant to th issue! Hope they get to read, too! Oops it appears to be a propaganda for them," wrote another.

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Hansal Mehta also poked fun at Kangana but sharing picture of all the food he has recently cooked with a caption that seemed very much inspired by Kangana's tweet. "Massive talent alert. The kind of range I display as cook no other cook on this globe has that right now, I have raw salad like Caesar Salad or layered renditions like biryani or nahari or qormas. I can also do skilled vegan like vegetable makhani and spaghetti aglio e olio," he wrote.

Hansal later deleted the tweet and wrote, "Friends who care told me it was unnecessary. Hence it was deleted."

Sharing photos from her films Thalaivi and Dhaakad, Kangana had written in her tweets, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad." Kangana promised to give up being 'arrogant' if someone is able to name a better actress than her. "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote.

When a Twitter user called her out for comparing herself to 21-time Academy Award nominee Meryl Streep, she wrote, "I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? Answer is she can’t, then why not emerge from the deep rooted complex?"

