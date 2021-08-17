Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Richa Chadha talks about Bollywood's 'dark side', narrates how struggling actors are misled
bollywood

Richa Chadha talks about Bollywood's 'dark side', narrates how struggling actors are misled

Richa Chadha posted a note on Instagram, which spoke about how struggling actors are misled into doing things that are 'detrimental' for them.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Richa Chadha is known to be vocal on subjects of public interest.

Actor Richa Chadha, known for her outspoken personality, recently penned down the reality of the "imaginary" Bollywood.

The Madam Chief Minister actor on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a write-up, exposing the detrimental things in the film industry one can be fooled into doing.

Without taking names, Richa described her experience when she was naive and people would take advantage of that.

"'Bollywood', an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something that's detrimental to you/your health/your career, they'll tell you how good it is for you and be confident that you'll believe them. I used to believe them when I was naive," she wrote.

Richa also called out the hypocrisy of some "press peeps" in their approach towards nepotism in the industry.

Richa Chadha's text on how Bollywood functions.

"Some press peeps will write long pieces about how nepotism ruins the industry while creepily following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name, and dissing any self-made professional in their mediocre writing, on the pretext of 'freedom of expression'," she added.

Richa ended her post with a statement, much more in the form of a warning.

"Must reform faster, if it has to survive the onslaught of OTT, VR and everything in the future. Plz smell the coffee," she signed off.

Also read: Not Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan wanted Aayush Sharma as Shershaah Vikram Batra, hoped it would be his debut film

On the work front, in March 2021, Richa and her rumoured beau Ali Fazal announced the launch of their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film as producers, Girls Will Be Girls, is all set to be directed by Suchi Talati.

The upcoming movie is set in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India and will follow the story of a 16-year-old girl, whose rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come of age.

Crawling Angel's Sanjay Gulati and Pooja Chauhan and Dolce Vita's Claire Chassagne will produce alongside Richa and Ali. On the acting front, Richa and Ali will once again share screen space in Fukrey 3.

Topics
richa chadha ali fazal bollywood

