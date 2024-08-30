New Delhi, "Delhi Crime" creator Richie Mehta will executive produce "Boy from Andaman", an upcoming movie from first-time filmmaker Parinaz Jal. Richie Mehta to executive produce upcoming movie 'Boy from Andaman'

Mehta, best known for creating Netflix's International Emmy-winning series "Delhi Crime" and "Poacher" for Prime Video, has partnered with Imagine Entertainment and Harman Baweja's Baweja Studio for the project, a press release said.

Based on an original idea by Manu Chopra, the script is written by Jal and Chopra. It follows the story of Mohan, a post office worker in Mumbai who comes across a letter addressed to "God" from a young boy who has survived the deadly tsunami of 2004 in the Andaman Islands.

"An unlikely friendship develops between the two through a series of letter exchanges before Mohan decides to travel to Andamans and save the boy," the official plotline read.

"Boy from Andaman" will be produced by Rick Ambros, Bhhaskar De and Sharmila Pinheiro and Harman Baweja. Janice Chua is spearheading the project on behalf of Imagine Entertainment.

Mehta said he is excited about bringing a "powerful tale to life" with the film.

"When Janice Chua approached me about this story, I was instantly taken by the simplicity, potency, and beauty of it, and felt that as a collaboration between Imagine, Bhhaskar, Rick, Parinaz, Harman and myself, we could make something magical. I couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure and bring this powerful tale to life," the Indo-Canadian director said.

Baweja said "Boy from Andaman" has a story that is both heartwarming and inspiring.

"Working alongside such a talented team, including Richie Mehta, Janice Chua, Rick Ambros, and Bhhaskar De, is a privilege. The story of Mohan resonated with me, and I knew it was something we had to bring to life. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this beautiful journey of faith and humanity," he added.

