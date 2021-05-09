Riddhima Kapoor Sahni receives the 'cutest' Mother's Day card from daughter Samara, see pic

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a picture of the Mother's Day card that she received from daughter Samara and called it the "cutest card". She also posted a monochrome picture with her actor mom Neetu Kapoor, to wish her on the occasion. Samara's message on the card is also visible.

Samara wrote on her card, "Happy Mother's Day mommy! I hope you have the bestest day ever. I am sorry 2020 has been rough on you. But I love you no matter what forever and always - Samara." Riddhima posted the image on Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Cutest Mother's Day card. Love you my Sam Sam." She added a few heart emojis.

A screenshot of Riddhima's post.

In a separate Instagram post, Riddhima wrote, "I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother’s Day my Iron Lady ! Love you most." She shared a picture with Neetu.

Talking about her fondest memory of Riddhima, Neetu told Filmfare in an interview, "With Riddhima it was in London and she was studying there and she started doing some part time jobs and it was her own money that she was earning while studying. So, once I was going to meet her to see her during one of her vacations. When I landed, she had arranged for a Limo with her money as she wanted to make me feel special and there was champagne she had arranged for. I said Riddhima are you crazy, such a big champagne bottle at 11 am, she said no mom, I just wanted to do the best for you."

She added, "And I stayed with her in her apartment and she had all these beautiful cards all over with welcome to my home written on it and she had posted all over. They (son Ranbir Kapoor, and Riddhima) did so many things, I could write a book on them. They always asked me as children -- whom do you love more? I used to say I love Riddhima two years more because she is older. Both were special to me, but because she came earlier, I loved her two years more. This was my constant answer."

Neetu and Riddhima often share family pictures on social media and shower love on each other's posts. Ranbir is not on any social media platform.