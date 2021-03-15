Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes Alia Bhatt on her birthday, shares throwback pics with Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu

Actor Alia Bhatt celebrates her 28th birthday on Monday and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has posted a few pictures to wish her on her birthday.

Sharing pictures of Ali with herself and their moms, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest bday" on her Instagram Stories. One of the images shows a group pic with Neetu, Alia, Ranbir and Soni posing with a few others.

Ranbir, Alia and their families pose together in this throwback pic.

Alia celebrates 28th birthday on Monday.

Ranbir, Alia's co-star from Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, recently tested positive for coronavirus and is under self-quarantine at home. Neetu had confirmed the news and wrote on her Instagram page, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

Recently, Alia posted a heart-warming pic and revealed she was missing Ranbir. She posted a close-up of two hands holding each other - Ranbir's and Alia's. She posted a heart emoji and wrote, "major missing".

Alia attended in friend's wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan recently. Pictures and videos of the Bollywood star surfaced online, as she turned bridesmaid for her best friend Rhea Khurana on Saturday.

Alia and Ranbir have been together for some time and after keeping the relationship under wraps, they have now begun talking about it openly. Alia has been by his and his family's side ever since the death of his father, Rishi Kapoor in 2020.

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had also revealed that their love would have been ‘sealed’ had the pandemic not hit their lives. On the question of marriage, he had said, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”