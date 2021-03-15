Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes Alia Bhatt on her birthday, shares throwback pics with Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu
bollywood

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes Alia Bhatt on her birthday, shares throwback pics with Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu

Sharing throwback pics of their frequent get-togethers, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted her birthday wish for her brother Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend, Alia Bhatt.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Alia Bhatt celebrates her 28th birthday on Monday.

Actor Alia Bhatt celebrates her 28th birthday on Monday and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has posted a few pictures to wish her on her birthday.

Sharing pictures of Ali with herself and their moms, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest bday" on her Instagram Stories. One of the images shows a group pic with Neetu, Alia, Ranbir and Soni posing with a few others.

Ranbir, Alia and their families pose together in this throwback pic.
Alia celebrates 28th birthday on Monday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

Ranbir, Alia's co-star from Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, recently tested positive for coronavirus and is under self-quarantine at home. Neetu had confirmed the news and wrote on her Instagram page, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

Recently, Alia posted a heart-warming pic and revealed she was missing Ranbir. She posted a close-up of two hands holding each other - Ranbir's and Alia's. She posted a heart emoji and wrote, "major missing".

Alia attended in friend's wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan recently. Pictures and videos of the Bollywood star surfaced online, as she turned bridesmaid for her best friend Rhea Khurana on Saturday.

Alia and Ranbir have been together for some time and after keeping the relationship under wraps, they have now begun talking about it openly. Alia has been by his and his family's side ever since the death of his father, Rishi Kapoor in 2020.

Also read: Can Alia Bhatt's upcoming lineup of films erase the memory of Sadak 2?

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had also revealed that their love would have been ‘sealed’ had the pandemic not hit their lives. On the question of marriage, he had said, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt alia bhatt birthday riddhima kapoor sahni ranbir kapoor

Related Stories

music

Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist at socially distanced awards ceremony

PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:42 AM IST
bollywood

Vivek Oberoi: I did get upset when getting a challan became a headline

PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:07 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP