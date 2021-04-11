Rishi Kapoor would follow a gossip site to keep tabs on son Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan makes funny revelation

Back in the day, late actor Rishi Kapoor would follow a celebrity gossip website to know what his son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, was up to. The revelation was made by actor Abhishek Bachchan during a recent interview. Rishi and Abhishek worked together in films such as Delhi-6 and All Is Well.

Abhishek said that when they were shooting in Shimla, he discovered that Rishi would read news on this particular site, to keep tabs on Ranbir. “We were shooting in Shimla, and in the morning, I went to his room because I used to sit and have coffee with him in the morning. I walked into the room and he was in his lungi, he had these small glasses and he was on his computer. I found that very cute from behind, this visual,” he said.

Talking to Film Companion, Abhishek said that he asked Rishi what he was doing, and got introduced to the celebrity gossip website in question. At the time, Abhishek did not know about the website, and when he asked Rishi what it was, the response he got was ‘the only way I can tell what Ranbir is doing’.

“And I am like, ‘This guy, he is amazing! He had no filter. He would just say it.’ So, he was following (the website) to know what Ranbir was up to. I found that so sweet,” he added.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Rishi expressed regret that he was not as close to Ranbir as he would have liked to be. “There is something I am really sorry about. We don't have friendship between us, probably because my father didn't do that. I love him and he is my only son but he is closer to his mother,” he had said.