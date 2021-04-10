Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pose with Rishi Kapoor's pic in Neetu Kapoor's Siblings Day post. See pic

Neetu Kapoor marked Siblings Day with a picture featuring her two children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Siblings Day is celebrated on April 10. The veteran actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of the siblings posing with a framed photo of their father, late actor Rishi Kapoor.

The star kids were seen dressed in an all-black outfits. Sharing the picture, Neetu said, "Brothers and sisters are best gift from your parents (heart emoji) respect and love each other always #worldsinlingsday."

Neetu Kapoor shares a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sitting beside a framed photo of Rishi Kapoor.





Earlier in the day, Neetu also looked back at the time when her granddaughter, Samara, visited her and Rishi in New York, where the actor was receiving treatment for cancer. In the video, Samara spoke about the importance of staying fit. Sharing the video, Neetu said, "Had made this video when my lil patootie came visiting her nana in NYC!!! #samstories #learningyoung #makesmehappy."

The actor revisited one of her old songs recently, from the movie Aatish and shared her thoughts on her outfits. "I always wondered why I was made to look like a bird," she said, sharing the video clip on Instagram earlier this week.

Before that, Neetu revisited one of the Kapoor family's Holi parties and shared a picture featuring Rishi and Amitabh Bachchan having a ball together. "Feel blessed to experience the times when HOLI was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness," she said, sharing the picture.

Neetu is also preparing for her acting comeback. The actor is currently working on Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

