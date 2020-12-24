Ranbir Kapoor on father Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘I am still, in some ways, dealing with that’

bollywood

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who lost his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, in April, said that he is still coming to terms with the loss. Ranbir also talked about the huge impact Rishi had on his life, both professionally and personally.

Rishi died on the morning of April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

“It has been quite a big year in my life, starting with losing a parent, which I don’t think has seeped in yet. I am still, in some ways, dealing with that,” Ranbir told journalist Rajeev Masand.

Ranbir said that Rishi impacted his life ‘in every which way’. “I think the person I am is because of the strong value system that he imbibed in my sister and me. He was an extremely passionate man, a family man,” he said.

“Just the time I spent with him in these last two years, before he passed, walking with him from the hotel to the hospital while he was getting his chemotherapy, just walking in silence and being around him… Everything has gone so fast. I don’t know if I have really formed words yet about what impact he has had on me, professionally and personally, but I do know that it’s the largest impact a human being has had on my life so far,” he added.

Ranbir will be seen next on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra, which marks his first collaboration with girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. The film, first part of a proposed fantasy trilogy, also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia.

Apart from this, Ranbir has Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama Shamshera. He will begin shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor on January 5. Post that, he will work on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, which is scheduled to go on floors in mid-2021.

