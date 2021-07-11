Riteish Deshmukh is about to kiss Genelia D’Souza in new video but there is a plot twist. Watch

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza gave a shout-out to Akshay Kumar as they took up the ‘Filhaal 2 Reels’ challenge. Riteish and Genelia shared a fun Instagram Reels video set to the recently released single Filhaal 2.

In the video, Riteish Deshmukh is seen sharing a romantic moment with his wife Genelia D’Souza. He is about to kiss her but gets a shock when he realises that their golden retriever is the one licking his face. A shocked Ritesh then shows the number two with his fingers and says, “Filhaal 2.”

“This is for you my dearest Sundi @akshaykumar - the song is amazing … @nupursanon you are looking great & @bpraak you are a magician #filhaal2reels,” Riteish wrote in his Instagram post, tagging Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon and singer B Praak.

Riteish and Akshay have worked together in several films including all four instalments of the Housefull franchise and Heyy Babyy.

The music video of Filhaal 2: Mohabbat released last week. Akshay’s character is seen recalling his old romance with Nupur’s character. He also dances at her wedding, smiling through his tears.

Filhall was Akshay’s debut music video and marked the debut of Nupur. In a social media post, he shared the video of Filhaal 2 and called it a ‘result of your (the audience’s) immense love’.

Akshay also shared memes inspired by the Filhaal 2 music video on Twitter. “Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit,” he wrote. He later invited fans to make Instagram Reels to the tune of Filhaal 2. “Remember to keep them innovative,” he wrote in an Instagram post.