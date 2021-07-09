Akshay Kumar kicks off Filhaal2Reels contest with fun video with Bhumi Pednekar, Nupur Sanon, watch

After several music challenges, here comes another video contest trend that actor Akshay Kumar introduced to fans on Friday.

The actor hopped onto his Instagram handle to introduce the new reel contest. He posted a quirky reel video with his recently released song Filhaal 2 playing in the background. The short funny clip starts with Akshay romancing Nupur Sanon - who was the female lead in the song; soon the frame changes and replaces Nupur with Bhumi Pednekar, to which Akshay shocks and recalls her name.

On a related note, Bhumi will soon be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan. This movie will mark the second collaboration between the actor after their superhit movie Toilet- Ek Prem Katha.

"Kicking off the #Filhaal2Reels contest...here's my fun entry with @bhumipednekar and @nupursanon. Now looking forward to yours. Remember to keep them innovative," the actor captioned the post.





The video garnered over six lakh views within a few hours of being posted, with fellow celebrities including Kriti Sanon also liking the post.

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon-starrer latest track Filhaal 2- Mohabbat is a sequel to Filhall, which was released in 2019. B Praak has sung for both Filhall and Filhaal 2- Mohabbat. Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk also marked his presence in the second part.

The music video is about a breakup. In the video, Dr Kabir Malhotra (Akshay Kumar) is seen getting teary-eyed at the marriage of his love Meher Grewal (essayed by Nupur) with Ammy Virk.

Arvindr Khaira has directed the music video of Filhaal 2.

The actor has a number of films in the pipeline - Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey.