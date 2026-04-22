Riteish Deshmukh responds to criticism over ‘manipulating and insulting’ Maharashtra's legacy with Raja Shivaji film

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has written, directed, produced, and starred in the film Raja Shivaji on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film’s trailer was released recently, and one of the criticisms it received was for a scene featuring Sanjay Dutt and a Wagh Nakh (tiger claw). The actor-filmmaker responded to the criticism.

Criticism for Riteish Deshmukh over Wagh Nakh scene

Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji weilds the Wagh Nakh in a crucial scene that has come under debate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An X (formerly Twitter) user slammed Riteish over supposed historical inaccuracies in the trailer of Raja Shivaji. He wrote, “Did Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj show the “Wagh Nakh” to Afzal Khan? Wagh Nakh came out only after Afzal attacked Maharaj. Why is @Riteishd manipulating the glorious history of Maharashtra?”

In another post, he attached screenshots of the scene he was talking about, writing, “The trailer of Riteish Deshmukh’s film shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj openly displaying the Wagh Nakh to Afzal Khan before the attack. It is historical fact that "Wagh Nakh" was concealed and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used it only after attack by Afzal.”

He also added, “WHY IS @RITEISHD MANIPULATING & INSULTING CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ'S & MAHARASHTRA'S HISTORY, LEGACY & PRIDE???”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Riteish Deshmukh responds to criticism {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riteish Deshmukh responds to criticism {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Riteish responded to the X user. Re-tweeting their criticism, he wrote, “Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May.. the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai (folded hands emoji).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riteish responded to the X user. Re-tweeting their criticism, he wrote, “Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May.. the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai (folded hands emoji).” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, the X user seemed unconvinced as they replied, “So the truth is ‘inside the film’? "Watch the film for answers" is fine for fiction, not history. When depicting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the trailer itself should answer questions, not raise them. Interesting strategy: Market Doubt, Sell Clarification.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fans, however, reasoned with the X user, with one commenting, “I think the scene is after Afzhal was stabbed.” Another wrote, “It’s a movie take it as a movie, if you like go and see if you don’t, don’t go. It’s simple. We have CBFC etc bodies to take care of it.” One even commented, “Pehle dekh toh lo bhai. Tum logon ne itna bewakoof samjha h kya Ritesh Deshmukh ko .... Itna toh usne research kari hi hogi (Watch the film first. Riteish Deshmukh must have researched before making the film).. Even he would know Distorting history might have many troubles. Unnecessary rant.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raja Shivaji is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia. The film will be released in theatres in Marathi and Hindi on May 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON