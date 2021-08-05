Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Riteish Deshmukh says Genelia Deshmukh is 'looking younger by the day' in birthday note, Abhishek Bachchan reacts

On Genelia Deshmukh's birthday, Riteish Deshmukh shared a montage featuring the couple's happy moments, along with a sweet note.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Riteish Deshmukh shared a video along with a note to wish Genelia Deshmukh on her birthday.

Riteish Deshmukh believes that his wife Genelia Deshmukh is only looking younger by the day. The actor complemented his wife in a sweet birthday note he shared for her on Instagram.

Genelia Deshmukh turned 34 on August 5. Her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a video montage of their memorable moments, with the song Tumse Milke playing in the background. "Gods must love me. There is no greater feeling than waking up every morning and seeing your face. Inching towards 20 years of being together and feels like it was yesterday.. thank you for being the wonderful partner that you are- happy birthday baiko!!! You are looking younger by the day," he said.

The actor added, "Can’t say the same about me… soon people will say who is this uncle with Genelia?" Responding to the post, Genelia wrote in the comments, "Thank you my most favourite human being.. I found you and I found my entire world. Thank you for being the reason I feel good through each year of growing up.. Love you more than me."

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha commented on the post. "Favs," Abhishek called them. "Sooooo sweet ya!!! Happpppiest birthday," Sonakshi said, wishing Genelia.

Also read: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao pose with Mona Singh in unseen BTS pics from Laal Singh Chaddha, see here

Riteish and Genelia met on the sets of their film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. They went on to date for 10 years before they got married in 2012. They have two sons together, Rahyl and Riaan. The couple recently appeared on Super Dancer 4 and spoke about their wedding. "We may have modernised our weddings and turned them into another party, but, I adore traditional weddings and consider myself fortunate to have attended one. Every ceremony was a blast for me, and I was very emotional during my Bidaai as well, but we all had a great time," she said.

Genelia also revealed that Riteish had to touch her feet eight times as part of a tradition. "I think the priest knew what I am supposed to do after the wedding. He made me practise it before," Riteish joked.

