Emotional Riteish Deshmukh thanks fans for positive response to Raja Shivaji, requests them not to post spoilers

Raja Shivaji opened to a strong response in theatres on May 1. Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh is grateful to audiences for all the love to the film but he has a special request to them as well. He took to Instagram and shared a video where he urged viewers not to share videos from the film and post spoilers. (Also read: Raja Shivaji box office collection day 1: Riteish Deshmukh film surpasses Manikarnika's opening; collects ₹11 crore)

What Riteish said

Riteish Deshmukh has shared his gratitude to fans for the response to Raja Shivaji.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Riteish shared a video where he was seen talking directly to fans. He said in Marathi, "Namaskar! We have released the film Raja Shivaji, based on the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You have watched this film with your own eyes and given such a great response to it. The entire team of Raja Shivaji and I are deeply indebted to you for that."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He continued, "I have only one request. I understand your feelings. Many of you are making videos inside theatres and posting them online. I kindly request you not to post videos." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued, "I have only one request. I understand your feelings. Many of you are making videos inside theatres and posting them online. I kindly request you not to post videos." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He also shared a caption in Marathi that translates to, "A humble request: Please do not upload videos on social media while watching the movie." About Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also shared a caption in Marathi that translates to, "A humble request: Please do not upload videos on social media while watching the movie." About Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Raja Shivaji also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. One of the highlights for many viewers has been Salman Khan's special appearance, which has been receiving strong reactions in theatres. The film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raja Shivaji also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. One of the highlights for many viewers has been Salman Khan's special appearance, which has been receiving strong reactions in theatres. The film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, "On the acting front, Riteish Deshmukh gives the role his all and, for the most part, manages to convince. The impact, however, might have been stronger had the runtime been trimmed. Genelia Deshmukh, his real-life partner, is wonderful in her part as Saibai. Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt deliver solid performances, each adding value to the film. Salman Khan should be dubbed Cameo Khan from this point on.

Overall, Raja Shivaji is a film that commands respect more than it commands engagement. The intent is noble, the scale undeniable. But for all it's visual grandeur, it doesn’t translate into a consistent, gripping cinematic experience. It soars in parts, especially towards the end. But as a whole, it remains a spectacle that you admire more than you feel."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON