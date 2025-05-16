Robert De Niro gives Anupam Kher a kiss at Cannes Film Festival, Indian star is overwhelmed

Legendary Hollywood star Robert De Niro, who is at Cannes Film Festival where he received the honorary Palme d'Or award for Lifetime Achievement, reunited with Bollywood's acclaimed actor Anupam Kher in the French city. The two actors worked together in 2012 Oscar-nominated film Silver Lining Playbook. Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro meet at Cannes Film Festival.

(Also read: Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed as he leaves country for work amid India-Pak conflict: ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai is cathartic’)

Anupam posted an adorable video with Robert

Anupam is attending the world premier of his second directorial film Tanvi The Great and the two long-time friends took the opportunity to catch up during the festival. Anupam took to Instagram and shared a cute video of meeting with Robert where they hugged and Robert even kissed him.

Anupam also posted a long note and titled it 'In Cannes: Best hug from the greatest actor of all times'. Anupam wrote, "It was the most amazing feeling to meet my friend #RobertDeNiro, his graceful wife #Tiffany and their beautiful daughter #Jia in #Cannes! Their love and affection touched me deeply. Congratulated him for getting the most prestigious award Palme d’Or award at the opening of #CannesFilmFestival."

Robert also met Tanvi The Great's cast and crew

Anupam also mentioned that he introduced his film Tanvi The Great's star performer Shubhangi and other crew members to the Hollywood legend.

"Told him about the #WorldPremiere of #TanviTheGreat in Cannes! He met #Shubhangi (Tanvi) and our other crew members very warmly! Showed him the first poster (to be released tomorrow) of our film! He LOVED it. Thank you dearest Mr. De Niro for your love, warmth, that wonderful hug, the delicious lunch and your infectious BRILLIANCE over the years!," Anupam added.

"Having you as a friend is the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for! 🕉🙏 Also a big THANK YOU to dearest #Tiffany for your hospitality and generosity! And for shooting this video! Jai Ho! ❤️😎😍 #RobertDeNiro #GodOfActing #Cinema #Friends," Anupam concluded.

About Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great is all set to make its world premier at Cannes on May 17. It stars Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami in crucial roles. Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is also in the film.