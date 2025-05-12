Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed as he leaves country for work amid India-Pak conflict: ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai is cathartic’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared an emotional video talking about the growing tensions between India and Pakistan. Anupam opened about feeling heavy-hearted as he leaves the country for work at such a sensitive time. Anupam Kher posted a long emotional video on Instagram amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

(Also see: Anupam Kher shares video from Jammu after India foils Pakistan's drone attacks: 'My cousin sent me this...’)

'My mind was a little heavy'

In the video, Anupam mentioned that he was packing and getting ready to go abroad but did not feel good even though his next directorial venture, Tanvi The Great, is achieving a great milestone. The film will have its world premiere at Cannes International film festival this year which starts on May 13.

He captioned the video as, “Country is the only one that can make you feel strong! Just like that! My mind was a little heavy, so I thought I should talk to you people from my heart. And didn't realise the video got longer! If you like it then watch it completely! If you like it more then share it too! Jai Hind! Hail India! #India #Hindustan.”

Bharat and I have grown up like siblings, says Anupam

In almost 9 minute long video, Anupam said, "Whenever I feel low, I think about where I started and where I’ve reached. That gives me strength. I realised I’m only eight years younger than my country. Bharat was born on August 15, 1947, and I was born on March 7, 1955. We’ve grown up together — like siblings.”

Opening up about his humble beginnings, Anupam reminded his audience that he is grateful for all the success in his life and it is only because of the country he is born in.

The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge actor further mentioned, "I came to this city 43 years ago with ₹37 in my pocket. Today, I’ve completed 545 films. I live in a rented house, but I have a car, a bungalow, and, above all, I have my mother. Who gave me all this? This country did. Of course, we work hard, but it is this land that makes our dreams possible.”

While closing the video, the actor said, "We are an incredible country. Tiranga, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, these are cathartic words. One feels catharsis after saying this. Are these words only important for soldiers? No, it is important for citizens too. We lost some brave soldiers recently. Their families have suffered an irreparable loss. We can still live on but their loss is forever. When you think of their pain, your own sorrow starts to feel small.”

“It felt nice after sharing with you. I don't know if one gets emotional too quickly at this age. I don't think about age too much, in fact I think I am a fearless person from inside. But when it comes to your country…then… it is only your country which can make you feel strong,” Anupam said.

Fans reacts

Many fans felt Anupam's sadness and shared that the actor's video made them cry, too. One fan wrote, “I started crying.....love you India n armed forces ....Bharat mata ki jay”. Another one said, “This heavy vala heart sab ka hua he but aapko sun ke achha feel ho raha he ab (Everyone is feeling heavy-hearted but it feels good after listening to you)."

A third user commented, “Jai Hind sir, listening to your whole video, really this is the voice of the heart that brought tears in my eyes.” Another one wrote, “Mein video banana chahta hoon but I think I am introvert but apne mere dil ki baat keh di .. love you sir (I wanted to make a video but you spoke what I have been feeling all this while)”

India-Pakistan tensions

On Sunday, the Armed Forces held a press briefing on India's ongoing Operation Sindoor and informed the country that over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during the military operation. During the briefing, the DGMO also revealed that around 35 to 40 Pakistani Army personnel were killed in artillery and small arms fire exchanges along the Line of Control between May 7 and 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8 pm today, in his first address since India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation against Pakistan-based terrorists following the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.