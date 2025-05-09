Anupam Kher shares video from Jammu after India foils Pakistan's drone attacks: 'My cousin sent me this...’

After India foiled Pakistan's drone attacks in Jammu, actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a video, claiming it captured the explosion. According to Anupam, his family has full faith in the Indian Armed Forces when it comes to their safety and security. Also read: Angry Rupali Ganguly lashes out at Fawad Khan for his views on Operation Sindoor: ‘You working in India was shameful' Some of Anupam Kher's family members are in Jammu right now.

Anupam Kher reveals the video he got from Jammu

Anupam took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a video sent by his cousin from Jammu. He revealed that seeing the video made him worried about his family's safety, prompting him to immediately call them to get an update.

“My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly,” Anupam wrote.

Anupam added, “And said, bhaiya, hum bharat mein hain. Hum Hindustani hai. Humari suraksha bharatiye sena aur Mata Vaishno Devi kar rahi hain. Aap tension mat lo. Waise bhi koi bhi missile hum zameen par lagne nahi de rahe hain. Jai Mata ki! Bharat Mata ki jai! (Brother, we are in India. We are Indians. Our security is being taken care of by the Indian Army and Mata Vaishno Devi. Don't worry. Anyway, no missile is going to hit our ground)”.

About rising tensions between India and Pakistan

On Friday, the Indian Army said it gave a befitting reply to a series of coordinated attacks by the Pakistan Armed Forces along the western border, including the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of May 8 and 9. It added that the drone attacks were effectively repulsed, reports Hindustan Times.

In an official statement, the Army said Pakistan launched multiple drone strikes and used other munitions across the entire western frontier. In addition to the aerial aggression, Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the LoC.

"OPERATION SINDOOR. Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. #IndianArmy remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force,” it said in the statement on X.

The developments followed the precise missile strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan early Wednesday under Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.