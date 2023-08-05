Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 8 collection: Karan Johar film earns 6.9 crore, takes total to 80.2 cr

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed a slight increase in its box office collection on day eight of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly ₹7 crore on Friday. Helmed by filmmaker Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. (Also Read | Shabana Azmi on reactions to her 'risky' love story with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani)

According to Sacnilk.com, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani earned ₹6.90 crore nett in India on its eighth day, as per early estimates. The film earned ₹11.1 crore on day one of its release in India, ₹16.05 crore on day two, ₹18.75 crore on day three, ₹7.02 crore on day four and ₹7.3 crore on day five. On days six and seven, the film minted ₹6.9 crore and ₹6.21 crore, respectively. The total collection of the film, so far, stands at ₹80.23 crore.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, among others. Recently, Alia Bhatt spoke about shooting of the wedding sequence in the film and the similarities and dissimilarities between her real and reel weddings. Karan Johar and the entire cast talked about the movie and opened up about the shooting experience at the recent success bash.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia tied the knot in April 2022. During the shooting of the wedding sequence, Ranveer Singh went on his knees and in a similar way at the time of Varmala, Ranbir was lifted up and Alia was looking around so that someone picks her up, when Ranbir noticed this, he went down on his knees and bowed his so that she can put Varmaala on him.

Alia shared as quoted by news agency ANI, "Kudmayi song was shot just four days after my marriage. But both were different as my home wedding was very simple, I was wearing a light sari and everything was so simple. I was roaming around very freely. However, in the reel wedding, I was wearing a heavy lehenga along with a heavy dupatta so I am very grateful that my real wedding was so simple as I cannot do those things twice.”

She had added, “When Rocky and Rani were taking phere, someone said, ‘Ladka aage jaata hai (The guy walks in front), and I was like, ‘Nahi ladki aage jaati hai, mai abhi abhi karke aayi hu (No, the girl walks in front, I have done it recently). This was really an unforgettable moment.”

