Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 7 collection: Karan Johar's film continues doing well, earns over 73 cr

Filmmaker Karan Johar's latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has so far earned over ₹70 crore at the domestic box office since its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned over ₹6 crore on day seven after it hit the theatres. (Also Read | 'What's this What Jhumka': Pritam reveals all about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani soundtrack)

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple.

The film follows the love story of the titular couple, played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani earned ₹6.25 crore nett in India on its seventh day, as per early estimates. Currently, the film has minted a total of ₹ ₹73.37 crore at the domestic box office. As per news agency PTI, the movie has turned out to be a critical and commercial success with its global box office collection already crossing ₹100 crore since its release.

Karan Johar about the film

At the film's success press conference, PTI quoted Karan as saying, "When we represent Rocky and Rani through the song Tum Kya Mile, we take a leaf out of the glorious book of SRK and Kajol and their love songs. But you have to change the tonality of love and romance to match our times today. And Rocky and Rani may be rooted and embedded in the heartbeat of the family but we brought something new...I do know that this is now a love story benchmark."

Karan, who returned to direction after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, said his heart is full of all the love and critical acclaim coming his way, and it has made him feel like he has made his debut all over again. "I had been busy this last week only receiving love and it's in abundance. I don't think I had that feeling of joy in my career. There was a seven-year gap and I had forgotten what it was like to direct a film and receive feedback," the had added.

More about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is the story of two people, Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. They fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to switch and live with each other families to impress them.

