Dhindhora Baje Re: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh dance fearlessly in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Durga Puja song

An all new dance number from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, this time an intentionally traditional one in a Durga Puja setting, is out. Titled Dhindhora Baje Re, it shows Alia Bhatt in an over-the-ankle red saree and Ranveer Singh in a red anarkali and churidaar, dancing in front of a Durga Puja idol. The two get strange looks from their respective family members as they dance their hearts out. While Rani's family members finally come around, Jaya Bachchan, who plays Rocky's grandmother, walks out in rage. Also read: Ranveer Singh shows off 'insanely ripped' six-pack abs in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo, fans can't keep calm

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from Dhindhora Baje Re.

The song shows Alia and Ranveer twinning in traditional red attires, dancing with full enthusiasm. The song is set inside a Durga Puja celebration, and has several background dancers, also dressed in red. It has been sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sharing the song teaser on Instagram, Ranveer had earlier written, “Revel in Love.” Ahead of the song launch, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer were spotted twinning in black attires at the Mumbai airport early Monday morning.

Pritam on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani music

Ranveer and Alia recently unveiled their party number What Jhumka at Bareilly’s iconic Jhumka Chowk. Two romantic songs: Tum Kya Mile and Ve Kamleya are also out.

According to a PTI report, composer Pritam has revealed Karan Johar wanted a whole catalogue of songs that would remind viewers of the 90s romance. "He wanted LPs (long play)... so the structuring of the songs changed. Every song has two 'antara' (paragraphs) and they are about five to six-minute long. If you see the whole movie, it is full of nostalgia, emotions, everybody is singing old songs and we have used them in the background. The soundscape is like that,” he said at a promotional event.

More about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Ranveer and Alia's onscreen reunion after their 2019 film Gully Boy. They also feature in ads for a hotel booking website. The two have been travelling from one city to another for the promotions of the film before it hits theatres on July 28. While Ranveer plays a Punjabi --Rocky Randhawa, Alia plays a Bengali – Rani Chatterjee in the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been directed by Karan Johar who returns with his new directorial after seven years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film.

