Ranveer Singh shows off ‘insanely ripped’ six-pack abs in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo, Deepika Padukone reacts

Last year, Ranveer Singh 'broke the Internet' with his viral nude photoshoot for Paper magazine. Now, the actor has once again grabbed attention for his new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo, which features him shirtless and gives a glimpse inside his gym workout, massive closet with designer clothes and much more. Deepika Padukone has also reacted to the clip. Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new promo.

Reactions to Ranveer's promo

Ranveer has been busy prompting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. On Monday, Ranveer Singh dropped the new promo featuring his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani character Rocky Randhawa's 'Monday motivation' for fans.

And the reactions flooded in swift and fast. Actor-wife Deepika Padukone left a drooling face emoji on the video. A fan said, "Punjabi music on fire (fire emoji)." A fan also wrote, "Well damn, I didn’t expect this today (fire emojis)." One more commented, "This definitely has me motivated." A comment also read, "Hotness alert. What is this insanely ripped body?" One person also commented, “Aag (fire).”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo

The video opens with Ranveer waking up as NseeB's Munde Desi played. He hits the gym and shows off his ripped body as he works out. After many close-up shots of Ranveer's toned muscles and six-pack abs, the actor, who plays Rocky Randhawa in the upcoming film, checks himself out in the mirror, giving different poses. Before that, he features in a shower scene and shows his designer collection – from sunglasses to footwear.

Sharing the promo, Ranveer wrote in his Instagram caption, "Monday aa (muscle emoji). Monday motivashiun (motivation) from Rocky Randhawa. RRKPK (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)."

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28. The film marks Karan Johar's return as a director after seven years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan reunites not only with Alia, who made her acting debut as a lead in Student of the Year (2012), but also with Jaya Bachchan, who appeared in his 2001 directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film also marks Ranveer and Alia’s reunion after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019).

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are part of Ranveer's family – the Randhawas. Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well as actor Shabana Azmi play Alia Bhatt's family – the Chatterjees – in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

