Rohit Saraf recalls first audition: ‘I remember the cameraman laughing because I was so bad’

Actor Rohit Saraf reminisced about his first-ever audition, at the age of 15, and said that he was ‘terrible at acting’. He said that he was ‘so bad’ that even the cameraperson was in splits.

Rohit Saraf made his acting debut in 2012 with the show Best Friends Forever? His first film was Dear Zindagi in 2016. He also starred in films such as Hichki, The Sky Is Pink and Ludo. He was most recently seen in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq.

In a chat with Netflix, Rohit recalled his first audition, for a television commercial, in Delhi. “They handed me the script, and it said that I had to jump off a wall, run around and cross a couple of hurdles,” he said. “And I remember sitting in that tiny room, wondering, ‘Do they have another space where I will have to do the jumping around bit?’”

Rohit soon realised that he wouldn’t have to actually do the stunts during his audition. “Obviously, I was terrible at acting,” he laughed, adding, “I remember the cameraman laughing because I was so bad.”

Also read | Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn case: ‘I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen’

Rohit has come a long way since then. “I was taught that you need to accept that you are bad at something, in order to get better at it. So, I don’t think there will ever be a day when I will take my work for granted,” he said.

Last month, Rohit was seen in a short film titled Star Host, directed by Anand Tiwari, in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. He played a first-time host, who lists his Mahabaleshwar home as a vacation rental so that he can save enough money to go see the Northern Lights, and forms an unlikely connection with his first guest, a solo traveller who has just broken up with her boyfriend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON