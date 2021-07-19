Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rohit Saraf recalls seeing Priyanka Chopra, who played his mother in The Sky Is Pink, at look test: ‘I was smitten’

Rohit Saraf said that he was ‘smitten’ by Priyanka Chopra when he saw her during the look test of The Sky Is Pink. She played his mother in the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Rohit Saraf starred alongside Priyanka Chopra in The Sky Is Pink.

Rohit Saraf, who played Priyanka Chopra’s son in The Sky Is Pink, said that he was ‘smitten’ by her during the look test of the film. He was answering a question about the first time he was smitten by a co-star.

The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, featured Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. The film was inspired by the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

In an interview with Filmfare, Rohit said, “Actually, it wasn’t on a set but we were on a shooting floor, we were doing the look test for The Sky Is Pink. I walked on set and I saw Priyanka Chopra and I was like, ‘What just happened?’ Yeah, that was the first time I was smitten by all that she is and more.”

On Priyanka’s birthday on Sunday, Rohit shared a montage of clips with her from the promotions of The Sky Is Pink and wrote, “Thank you for being you @priyankachopra, here’s to being a fan of the person you are, for life! Happy Birthday!!!!! Edit- @rohitclips.”

The Sky Is Pink (2019) marked Priyanka’s comeback in Bollywood after three years. In the last few years, she has primarily been focusing on Hollywood. She was last seen in The White Tiger, which came out on Netflix, and her upcoming projects include Text For You, The Matrix 4 and a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling.

Rohit made his acting debut in 2012 with the show Best Friends Forever? His first film was Dear Zindagi in 2016. He also starred in films such as Hichki, The Sky Is Pink and Ludo. He will soon be seen in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq.

In the last few months, Rohit has been hailed as the ‘national crush’ and has garnered a huge fan following. Talking to Hindustan Times earlier this year about dealing with the attention, he said, “Every influencer sees fans fearlessly admitting their love on social media. Fans can write what they want, and if we don’t want that, our accounts should be private. If it gets creepy and borderline disgusting, then I block them.”

