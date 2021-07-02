Rohit Saraf talks about first crush on a teacher, how she said he looked ‘cute’ when he was bald

Actor Rohit Saraf reminisced about his childhood crush on one of his teachers, in a recent interaction. He said that when he was seven years old, he shaved his head for his mundan ceremony, and when he returned to school bald, his classmates mocked him. However, he ‘lit up’ when his teacher assured him that he was still ‘cute’.

Rohit Saraf made his acting debut in 2012 with the show Best Friends Forever? His first film was Dear Zindagi in 2016. He also starred in films such as Hichki, The Sky Is Pink and Ludo. He will soon be seen in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Rohit said that he grew up watching his parents, whom he described as an ‘ideal couple’, and dreamt of a love like theirs as a child. “But the first time I really admired someone, it was my school teacher! I was 7 & the only boy in school with long hair! And then I had my mundan ceremony & had to go back to school bald. My classmates made fun of me; I was upset so my teacher said, ‘Don’t worry, you still look cute!’ I lit up when she said that; she became my favourite,” he said.

“I used to make cards for her; each card said, ‘To my favourite teacher!’ It was the first time I’d felt something for someone. But as I grew older, my image of love changed,” Rohit added. The next time he developed feelings for someone was when he was in the eighth grade. When they broke up, he thought he would ‘never get over’ the heartbreak.

Rohit said that he loves ‘fiercely’, which he learnt from his parents. He added that he is happily single and would only get into a relationship ‘if they make (him) happier’. “Love for me today is two people holding hands, but looking at their own individual journeys & directions,” he said.

Rohit was last seen in the Netflix series Mismatched, alongside Prajakta Koli and Rannvijay Singha. A second season has been greenlit by the streaming platform.

