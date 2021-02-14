Rohit Saraf reveals he was once rejected by a woman he liked, here is how she responded to his proposal

Rohit Saraf may be hailed as the ‘national crush’ now, but he has not always been lucky when it comes to women. In fact, he was rejected in 2019 by a woman he ‘genuinely liked’.

In an interview, Rohit said that he was ‘very affectionate’ towards the woman and when he suggested that they get into a relationship, she replied with ‘awww’. However, their conversations became less frequent after that.

“We were talking, had met a couple of times, I was being very affectionate towards her because I genuinely liked her. I suggested we be more than just friends and she was like, ‘Awww, that’s so sweet’. But then, our chat time reduced from two hours to one, to twenty minutes. So, I decided to let her be,” he told The Times of India.

Rohit made his acting debut in 2012 with the show Best Friends Forever? His first film was Dear Zindagi in 2016. He also starred in films such as Hichki, The Sky Is Pink and Ludo. Most recently, he was seen in the Netflix series Mismatched, alongside Prajakta Koli and Rannvijay Singha.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Rohit said that he was ‘insecure’ when he signed Dear Zindagi, as he was working with ‘massive names’ in the film. “I was pretty insecure in the beginning. For an actor who hadn't done too much work, who's aspiring to be big, when you get to know you're in a film which has eight other massive names alongside you, you tend to get nervous. It starts to become a more daunting experience than an enjoyable one. That's what happened in the beginning,” he said.

