Rohit Shetty sells ‘Simmba's udti hui car' to Sharman Joshi; latter jokes about being removed from Golmaal series. Watch

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is seen making fun of his own films and their action sequences in a new ad. The filmmaker, who has filmed high-octane sequences with flying cars for films likes Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba, appeared in a new advertisement of OLX Autos. In the ad, which also features Sharman Joshi, Rohit is seen selling a stunt car to actor Sharman Joshi in exchange of a good return. Also Read: Shilpa Shetty joins Sidharth Malhotra on Rohit Shetty's Amazon Prime cop series Indian Police Force. See pic

Sharing the video of the ad on his Instagram handle, Rohit wrote, “Gaadi udaane ke saath saath ab maine gaadiyan bechna bhi shuru kar diya hai (Apart from flying cars in the sky, I have also started selling them).”

The video starts with Rohit explaining to his crew about an action sequence of his film and planning how to fly cars in it. Sharman then comes and asks him if he wants to sell his car. Rohit replies by asking, “Have you seen Golmaal?” Sharman who was the part of only the first film of the franchise, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited but didn't appear in the other parts of the film says, “Yes. I have watched only the first Golmaal, after that I lost interest."

Rohit then says that the car that ‘flies’ in Golmaal, Singham, Simmba is the one that he wants to sell. He then points out at a car hanging up in the air and asks Sharman, “So how much are you gonna pay for my car?” Sharman then shows him the amount on a calculator and seeing it, Rohit says, “Arre Wah. Do car aur udaao (Wow, let's fly two more cars)."

Actors Raveena Tandon and Varun Dhawan dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Haha you are fab,” while Kunal Kemmu, who has worked in Rohit's Golmaal said, “Haha. Samajh raha hun mein super stuff.” Shilpa Shetty said, “Ha ha ha acting bhi .. wah sirrrrrr.” YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani wrote, “That reference by Sharman. Too good." One fan commented, “We want Sharman Joshi back in the Golmaal series.” Another one wrote, “Now people will see the cars in his films and then will go to Olx to buy them for cheap. Wow.”

Be it Dilwale, Golmaal, Chennai Express, or Singham, Rohit is known for the extravagant car scenes in his films — he uses major marques and big, expensive vehicles that go flying, and get blown up etc. In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Rohit said that he doesn’t discard a single one of these cars. “They are all with me. Of course, if a car has crashed [in the film], then we can’t do anything. But we try to keep the rest of the cars. We sometimes use these again in the next films, but otherwise, they just stay in the basement. It’s becoming like a museum. Sometimes I take them out for a spin,” Rohit said.

