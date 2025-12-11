Rohit Shetty sparks Golmaal 5 buzz with Instagram like on Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan casting post

Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise, Golmaal, is back in the news. The filmmaker is said to have approached Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan for Golmaal 5. A simple “like” from Shetty on an Instagram post discussing this lineup pushed the speculation further, turning it into a confirmation if the news that talks are underway. Rohit Shetty’s Instagram activity triggers fresh speculation on Kareena and Sara in Golmaal 5(Sunil Khandare)

Rohit Shetty’s like on post has fans buzzing

The post, shared by bollygupsip, claimed Kareena and Sara are in early conversations to join the ensemble. It stated that Shetty “genuinely enjoys collaborating with Sara and is keen to bring her back to the franchise alongside Kareena.”

Nothing has been formally announced, but the filmmaker’s engagement with the post was enough for fans to treat it as confirmation that the team is exploring these options. The Golmaal franchise has often relied on returning faces, and Kareena’s history with the series gives the possibility added weight.

Kunal Kemmu steps in a creative role to shape the new script

Another detail gaining attention is Kunal Kemmu’s reported role behind the scenes. Kemmu, who appeared in earlier installments, is believed to be contributing as a creative consultant.

Bollygupsip’s post suggests Shetty has been workshopping ideas with a younger writing team, looking to bring some fresh energy to the film without breaking the formula that shaped the earlier films. Kemmu’s involvement is being framed as an attempt to bring a different viewpoint into the script stage.

Production timeline for Golmaal 5 points to 2026

Kareena last appeared in Golmaal Returns and Golmaal 3. Sara, meanwhile, previously worked with Shetty on Simmba, making her addition a familiar reunion.

The director’s most recent release was Singham Again, which pulled strong box-office numbers despite mixed reactions. If the proposed plan holds, Golmaal 5 is expected to move into production sometime in 2026.

For now, all developments remain in the early discussion phase with two potential leads, one returning actor contributing behind the scenes, and a franchise preparing its next step. Official confirmation is still pending, but the groundwork for Golmaal 5 has clearly begun.