Rohit Shetty says he wasn't hurt or disappointed after Cirkus failed at box office: ‘You can’t be an escapist’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, in a new interview, revealed that Cirkus's failure did not leave him hurt or disappointed, despite working hard on the film. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles. Recently, Rohit commented on the failure of the film and said he doesn't believe in blaming anyone. Also read: Rohit Shetty talks about Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus' box office failure

Rohit Shetty directed Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus.

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. Besides Ranveer Singh and Varun, it had Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Murali Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Tiku Talsania, Brijendra Kala and Sulabha Arya. Not only the film earned criticism from critics but also failed to bring the audience to the theaters.

Rohit wasn't disappointed with Cirkus

Rohit recently told Bollywood Bubble, “It didn’t hurt me. I am not the kind of person who gets hurt, you get disappointed when you work hard on a thing and it does not work, but you analyse and you move forward. You can’t be an escapist. If I made Sooryavanshi, then I also made Cirkus. If Chennai Express is my film, then Dilwale is also mine. Dilwale didn’t do as much business as Chennai Express did but that is meant to happen.”

“The best part is that you can’t deny it. You can’t make excuses that it didn’t work because of this or that. Somewhere, you had gone wrong and if you, as a man, say this, analyse this and sit with your team, they also admit that we all went wrong somewhere, let’s move forward and get into the next project. I think that’s life. Ups and downs are a part of life, you learn from your failure and never be an escapist. So, if Sooryavanshi was my film, which was released a year before we opened the theatres and it was the biggest hit with just 50 per cent seating capacity, then with everything going right, the audience is coming to the theatres, and we give a film (Cirkus) that doesn’t do well, that also belongs to me and I will not deny that,” he added.

Rohit will be hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He will be making his OTT debut with Indian Police Force.

