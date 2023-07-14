Rohit Shetty talks about Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus' box office failure: ‘Don’t see a point in blaming...’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty opened up about the failure of his last release, Cirkus (2022). The film starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with an ensemble cast. Reflecting upon the failure of the film, Rohit said he doesn't like blaming anyone for it. Also read: Rohit Shetty reacts to Cirkus failure, shares emotional post Rohit Shetty's Cirkus starred Ranveer Singh.

Rohit Shetty's Cirkus

Based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, Cirkus had Ranveer and Varun Sharma in dual roles. It also starred Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Murali Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Tiku Talsania, Brijendra Kala and Sulabha Arya.The film failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office.

Rohit Shetty on Cirkus failure

Talking about success and failure, Rohit Shetty told India Today in a recent interview, “I make sure to surround myself with people who are honest with me. So, when a film doesn’t do well, I know it. Hence, I have always believed that both my successes and failures are mine. There is no point shying away from it. When a Singham or a Golmaal did well, that was also mine, so when a Zameen, a Dilwale or a Cirkus failed, that was also mine. I don’t see a point in blaming anything else. I know what we did. We, obviously, went wrong somewhere. It was made right after Sooryavanshi and in the middle of the (Covid-19) pandemic for the workers. It was a small film meant for the audience of that time.”

Rohit Shetty on making Cirkus again

“The same audience made Sooryanshi a blockbuster despite a 50 percent occupancy, and if it didn’t work for Cirkus, I must take ownership of failures as well. That’s not to say that I won’t bounce back with the Singham franchise again or Golmaal or any other film, and I might make Cirkus again, too. And that’s okay. My team tells me every 5 years, you are grounded by such failures. I ultimately aim to live up to the expectations of the audience and I do feel a sense of responsibility to give them back the love they give me,” he further added.

Rohit will soon be seen as a host on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He was previously working on his OTT debut with Indian Police Force.

