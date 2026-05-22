Ronit Roy calls out fraudsters posing as him to dupe women online: ‘Cops are coming for you’

Actor Ronit Roy has sounded the alarm after discovering that scammers are allegedly misusing his identity to con people online, particularly women, by asking for money in the name of bookings and personal meetings. The actor issued a strong warning to the culprits, making it clear that legal action is underway.

Ronit issues a warning

Ronit Roy will soon be seen in Teen Kauwe.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Thursday, Ronit took to Instagram to post a note to inform his fans and well-wishers that someone has been reaching out to people, especially girls, using his name and has been asking them for money.

He even publicly shared the phone number and email ID being used by the accused, while issuing a stern warning that the scammer would soon face the consequences of his actions.

The note was shared with a caption that read, “Be very careful of people using celebrities identities to fool people and take advantage of them. In case you come across such instances it’s always a good idea to bring it to the celebrities notice. Me nor my representatives will ever reach out asking for money or for any such favors.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor also cautioned fans against falling prey to such scams, while warning the perpetrators that the police are “coming for them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also cautioned fans against falling prey to such scams, while warning the perpetrators that the police are “coming for them.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In the note, Ronit shared, “WARNING!!!! It has come to my notice that someone has been using my name and reaching out to people, especially girls and asking for money. This person has been trying to take bookings in my name. The number involved is a Zangi number 3318085685 The email id being used is ronitroybookings@hotmail.com. Everyone be careful. As for the perpetrator....."cops are coming for you".” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the note, Ronit shared, “WARNING!!!! It has come to my notice that someone has been using my name and reaching out to people, especially girls and asking for money. This person has been trying to take bookings in my name. The number involved is a Zangi number 3318085685 The email id being used is ronitroybookings@hotmail.com. Everyone be careful. As for the perpetrator....."cops are coming for you".” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Please note, I will never approach women on social network or otherwise. Obviously I will never ask anyone for money. If y'all come across anyone like that please bring it to my notice immediately,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Please note, I will never approach women on social network or otherwise. Obviously I will never ask anyone for money. If y'all come across anyone like that please bring it to my notice immediately,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ronit also shared screenshots of the chats in which the accused could be seen asking people for money while allegedly impersonating the actor.

Ronit’s post quickly grabbed attention on social media, with several fans applauding the actor for speaking out publicly and raising awareness about online scams and impersonation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“That’s crazy some people will do anything to make money stay safe people,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “People know you will never demand money for engagement and on social network. So don't worry, we are not going to be fool. You be KD Pathak and solve this mystery.”

“Oh God .. That's Scary .. must punish the culprits,” one wrote.

Ronit’s recent work

Recently, Ronit appeared in the movie Maa, which also starred Kajol and Indraneil Sengupta and was produced by Ajay Devgn. He was also part of the television show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Next, he will be seen in Teen Kauwe, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and backed by Roy Kapur Films. The series has been created by Abbas Tyrewala, with Priyanka Ghose serving as director and co-creator.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON