Ronjini Chakraborty: I’m brimming with confidence to run any project solely

After playing a series of versatile roles including films like Tumbbad and Article 15, actor Ronjini Chakraborty is all set to step-up her career plans.

“It’s a high time that I up my game and be a little selective. I need to take-up work that not only content me as an artiste but also give me ample scope to perform and provides me a chance to shoulder the entire show,” says the Lalbazaar and Raktanchal actor.

Chakraborty adds, “It was due to my persistence and hard work, that be it big or small, only worthwhile work came to me. Now, it’s time I get to be part of the narrative which contributes much more to the canvas of the projects. Also, I am prepared and brimming with confidence to run any project solely or in parallel space.”

The young actor is happy that her recent series has gone down well with the audience. “I remember saying yes to The Great Indian Murder for Tigmanshu (Dhulia) sir. We all know that he is brilliant filmmaker and actor. At one point, I was in two minds but the when I was narrated the role of a slum girl who is fighting her own battle with scarred face and broken life, I knew I want to take it up”

Talking further about her character in the show, she says, “Sadly, our country reports thousands of acid attack cases on daily basis but nothing considerable has been done to stop the crime. Trust me it was really disheartening to see people’s reaction when I wore the make-up with scars. Imagine if I got such reaction from passers-by while shooting than in real life how difficult it must be for the survivors. It shook me inside out.”

Brought up in Kolkata, Chakraborty was always in love with Bollywood movies.

“When I decided to take up acting my parents were like complete your studies and then rest will follow. My love for cinema got me to Mumbai. That’s more the reason I want to part of films in a bigger way. Only then, my childhood dream will be fulfilled! I am ready to experiment and explore. After watching this show Maid, it’s in my head and it’s like a dream role for me if only I could do anything similar. Also, something on lines of Delhi Crime is most welcome,” she signs off.