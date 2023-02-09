Ronnie Screwvala says Pathaan will never beat Dangal box office collection, fans ask 'why is he being jealous'

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala responded to box office claims of Shah Rukh Khan's latest outing Pathaan as it continues to rule the ticket window across the world. Ronnie reacted to a tweet shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh who claimed that Pathaan is expected to cross the lifetime business record of hit films like KGF2 and Baahubali 2. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan posts selfie to thank fans for Pathaan success

Referring to it, Ronnie wrote, “Just to be very factual and clear. Dangal is and will remain the highest-grossing Hindi movie globally – just in China it did 1200+ cr. Just so we keep the record straight.” Taran's tweet read, ”#Pathaan will cross lifetime biz of #KGF2 #Hindi [2nd highest] today [Wed]… Big question: Will #Pathaan surpass #Baahubali2 #Hindi in the coming days?… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 430.25 cr."

Ronnie Screwvala on Pathaan box office.

Ronnie Screwvala is one of the most popular film producers in the industry who has Uri, Chennai Express, Dhamaka and many more films under his credit. According to a report of DNA, his tweet wasn't received well by Shah Rukh fans. Reportedly, one of them commented, “Imagine being a top producer and tweeting against a box office comparison like a 15 year old fanboy.” “Screwvala isn’t even associated with Dangal. Why is he being jealous of Pathaan’s success,” added another one apparently. Currently, the tweet is no longer available on the micro-blogging site.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan starred Deepika Padukone with John Abraham. It marked the return of Shah Rukh on screen after a gap of four years. It released on January 25.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh posted on his Instagram handle and thanked his fans and audiences for showering love upon his film. He added a selfie where he sported a white tee, as the sun rays hit his face from the other side. He captioned the photo as, "The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON