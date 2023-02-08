Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan posts selfie to thank fans for Pathaan success: 'Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan posts selfie to thank fans for Pathaan success: 'Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on Pathaan'

bollywood
Published on Feb 08, 2023 06:14 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continues to dominate the box office. The actor took to Instagram to thank his fans for showering the film with so much love.

Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans for making Pathaan such a huge success.
Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans for making Pathaan such a huge success.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has turned out to become one of the biggest hits of his career. The Siddharth Anand film earned 429.9 crore at the domestic box office in 12 days of its release. The film has grossed 832.20 crore worldwide, as per the production banner, Yash Raj Films. Now Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to thank his fans and posted a sunkissed selfie. (Also read: Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses 832.2 crore worldwide in 12 days; takes India total to 515 crore)

Ever since the release of the film on January 25, Pathaan has recorded 319 crore in the overseas territories alone. The film's cast and crew celebrated the grand success of the film at the box office recently with a press meet in Mumbai. They praised each other's work and talked about special moments from the film. Shah Rukh labelled one of Deepika's action sequences in Pathaan as 'the sexiest fight scene'.

Now Shah Rukh Khan has shared a post on his Instagram to thank his fans and audiences for showering the film with so much love. He posted a selfie where he can be seen in a white tee, as the sun rays hit his face from the other side. In his caption, he wrote, "The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan."

Pathaan marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan on screen after a gap of four years. He was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero (2018), which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and proved to be a box office failure. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has also set the tone for future crossover films in the production banner YRF's ‘spy universe’, which would consist of secret agents, including Pathaan (Deepika and Shah Rukh's character from the new film), Tiger (Salman Khan and Katrina's character from the Tiger franchise) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from War).

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan pathan
shah rukh khan pathan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out