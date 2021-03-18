Roohi box office week 1: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film earns 16.41 crore

Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma as the lead cast, has collected over ₹16 crore in its first week at the box office. The film was the first to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols put in place.

Roohi had released on the festival of Maha Shivratri last Thursday with an opening of around ₹3 crore. It maintained the pace during its first weekend but slowed down on working days. With a collection of ₹1.22 crore on Wednesday, the first week total of the film stands at ₹16.41 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on Twitter. Calling it a 'respectable number', he wrote, "#Roohi is looking at approx ₹17.50 cr total in its *extended* Week 1... A respectable number, in view of the #Covid scenario... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr, Wed 1.22 cr. Total: ₹16.41 cr. #India biz."

Roohi had received mixed reviews from the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "With a plot that's too convoluted and takes the entire runtime of the film to establish itself, Roohi terribly falters at storytelling, and fails to give out the message it intends to. Even until the intermission, you can't make out the exact reasoning behind whatever is unfolding on screen."

Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film Stree, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar in lead roles. It boasts of Janhvi's dance numbers Panghat and Nadiyon Paar with the latter being a rendition of Shamur's Let The Music Play.

