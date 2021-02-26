Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Roohi song Kiston: Rajkummar Rao can't help falling for Janhvi Kapoor after abducting her
Roohi song Kiston: Rajkummar Rao can't help falling for Janhvi Kapoor after abducting her

The second song from Roohi shows Rajkummar Rao's Bhawra slowly falling in love with Janhvi Kapoor's character after abducts her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi song Kiston Mein.

The second song titled Kiston from horror comedy Roohi is out now and shows how Rajkummar Rao's Bhawra falls in love with Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi after abducting her.

The song begins with Rajkummar offering a cauliflower to Janhvi and saying, "Phool hai gobhi ka, sabji mat samajhna, pyaar hai Bhanware ka, humdardi mat samajhna (this is a cauliflower, don't consider a vegetable, this is Bhawra's love, don't consider it his sympathy)." It shows how he and co-star Varun Sharma abduct Janhvi and keep her at a deserted place in the wild. The song takes us through how Rajkummar keeps a watch on her, takes care of her while gradually falling into love with her.

Kiston Mein is a soft melody sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Earlier this week, the makers released the first song Panghat from the film. A dance number, it features Rajkummar and Varun as two grooms who are happily wooed by a mysterious Janvhi, who later appears in two avatars.

The song begins with Janhvi sitting with a veil over her head as Varun and Rajkummar walk towards her as grooms. Janhvi is first seen dressed as a bride in a red lehenga as she dances with Rajkummar and Varun in a palace but soon the party gets hijacked by her ghost avatar as the place turns spooky. She is then seen in a black outfit and wearing a crystal crown with dark makeup.

Roohi, which was previously called Roohi Afza and then Roohi Afzana, is a horror-comedy directed by Hardik Mehta. A Jio Studios Presentation, Roohi is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 11, this year, and is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film Stree, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar in lead roles.

roohi rajkummar rao janhvi kapoor varun sharma

