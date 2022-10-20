Rukmini Maitra on comparisons with Kangana Ranaut after Nati Binodini biopic announcement: I am a fan of her work

Rukmini Maitra and Kangana Ranaut are two known names in the Bengali and Hindi film industry, respectively. But, what ties them together is their upcoming biopics on the same popular Bengali theatre actor Nati Binodini, the pioneer of theatre in Bengal during the 19th Century. Also read: Kangana Ranaut announces another biopic; will play Bengali theatre star Noti Binodini in new film

On Wednesday, Kangana announced she will play the lead role in filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar’s upcoming flick. Reacting to the news, Rukmini told Hindustan Times, “I think it's great news. To begin with, that Bengali stalwart is being recognised once again and being given her due credit. It's almost a phoenix effect that I feel is happening to the Life of Binodini right now.”

Last month, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Rukmini unveiled her first look from the Nati Binodiini biopic, titled Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan. Helmed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, it is slated to release sometime next year. Talking about her film, Rukmini said, “Even though my film Binodiini has already been announced, being a Bengali I feel very proud that the country is talking about an iconic Bengali woman who has carved the way for women in theatre/films nationwide, against all odds. So, all my very best wishes to the entire team, taking Bengal forward once again.”

While Rukimi feels honoured that both the actors will be enacting the same iconic personality on celluloid, comparisons are bound to happen. The Sanak actor commented, “But, it would also be an honour being compared to Kangana. She is such a senior and a marvelous actor. I'm a fan of her work myself. So what more can I say? I will try and do the utmost justice to my film and I'm sure Kangana will also be brilliant as always.”

