Rupali Ganguly hurt over the demolition of Satyajit Ray’s house in Bangladesh: ‘Disgusting and unforgivable’

Actor Rupali Ganguly has strongly condemned the demolition of filmmaker Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Bangladesh, terming it "disgusting and unforgivable". The demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Rupali Ganguly speaks out

Rupali took to social media to express her outrage over the incident, highlighting the cultural significance of preserving the legendary filmmaker's heritage.

“Disgusting and unforgivable! Under the so-called "moral leadership" of Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh has demolished the ancestral home of Bharat Ratna Satyajit Ray in Bangladesh,” Rupali wrote.

She added, “This wasn’t just a demolition! it was a message: They fear art. They erase legacy. They glorify violence, not culture. This act exposes their true colours. #SatyajitRay.”

The demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home has sparked widespread outrage, with several visuals of the destroyed segment circulating on social media. Many social media users have taken to various platforms to express their hurt and disappointment over the incident.

In fact, India on Tuesday offered to cooperate with the Bangladesh government to repair and reconstruct the ancestral property of noted filmmaker Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh. The property, currently owned by the Bangladesh government, had fallen into disrepair after years of neglect.

The external affairs ministry said it was regrettable that the property in Mymensingh, which once belonged to Ray’s grandfather, eminent litterateur Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, was being demolished.

“Given the building’s landmark status, symbolising Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The Government of India would be willing to extend cooperation for this purpose,” it said.

Reports in the Bangladeshi media said the century-old structure, located on Horikishore Ray Chowdhury Road in Mymensingh, was being demolished to make way for a new building.

About Satyajit Ray

Iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray passed away after a prolonged illness at a nursing home in Kolkata in April 1992. Born in 1921 in a distinguished family in Kolkata, Satyajit was a master craftsman.

From children's fantasy film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (1969), or urban trilogy with the common theme of corruption Pratidwandi (1970), Seemabaddha (1971) and Jana Aranya (1975) to detective crime fiction like Sonar Kella (1974) and Jai Baba Felunath (1978), he explored life and human nature through his stories. He won many awards like the Best Human Document at Cannes for Pather Panchali, the Lionne d'Ore at Venice for Apu trilogy, Lgion d'Honneur, France and Bharatratna and lastly the honorary Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1992.