Rupali Ganguly posts pics from meeting with Aamir Khan on Sitaare Zameen Par set; reveals her brother is part of film

Actor Rupali Ganguly shares pictures from her meet with Aamir Khan on the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par. Taking to Instagram, Rupali also shared that her brother Vijay Ganguly has made contributions to this 'special' film. Rupali also called film's director RS Prasanna "a genius". Rupali Ganguly with Aamir Khan and her brother Vijay Ganguly on Sitaare Zameen Par set.

In the photos, Rupali, wearing a red and yellow saree, smiled and posed next to Aamir. He was seen in a teal T-shirt and grey pants. A whistle hung from his neck. Rupali also posed with a few cast members. She posted a video giving a glimpse of the end credits which featured Vijay as the choreographer.

Rupali Ganguly brother is part of film

Vijay was the choreographer for the specially-abled children in the film. Rupali wrote, "Sitaare Zameen Par ….. a film with a heart. A film special to me for many reasons….This marks a journey for my super gifted sibling … my Pappas favourite child @vijayganguly ….from a beginning with Bum Bum Bole in Taare Zameen Par, to this film with Aamir Sir where he has solo credits as a choreographer …I feel so so so proud when i see ur name on screen."

"I know how special this film is to you because you could revisit training of 15 years of training specially abled children and The beauty of your choreography here is that it blends in so beautifully with the narrative here and when it has to stand out it does that too fantastically. Also big thank u for inviting me to your set where I met fabulous people like Prasanna Sir and Aamir Sir and along with my sweetheart Rishi," she added.

Rupali praised film's dialogues

Rupali also praised the dialogues in the film. "@rishi.shahani.24 my dancing partner in SDIPA with Vijay himself as our teacher …. A friend for more than 25 years I m so so so proud of you that you got to make your debut with this beautiful story that celebrates your ability and your uniqueness. And of course our biggest asset of #Anupama… the reason why Anupama’s dialogues goes viral, the most amazing writer and human being @divynidhisharma sir for adding soul to this film. The dialogues uff uff uff," she added.

Rupali lauds film's director

Rupali lauding the film's director shared, "@rs.prasanna you are a genius. Only you could imagine and execute this story. A special mention to all the fantastic special actors some of whom I had the privilege of meeting on set Satbir, Bantu, Raju, Sunil, Kareem, and the man with the best jokes Lotus."

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia D'Souza alongside newcomers Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film features Aamir in the role of a basketball coach, who mentors ten differently-abled individuals.