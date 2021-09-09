Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saba Ali Khan hits back at woman who called her post on Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s son Jehangir ‘overdramatic’

After Saba Ali Khan defended Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s younger son Jehangir Ali Khan from criticism over his name, an Instagram user called her ‘overdramatic’. Here is how Saba responded.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan, in an Instagram post about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, said that no one but parents have a say in deciding the name of their child.

Saba Ali Khan on Thursday defended Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, against trolling over his name. In an Instagram post, she said that only parents have the right to decide the name of their child, and everyone must respect that. However, one person found her comments to be ‘overdramatic’ and said that public figures must be open to scrutiny.

Commenting on Saba’s post, an Instagram user wrote, “Please don’t be so overdramatic Saba. People will comment on whatever they like if you put yourself out there as a public figure. If people are surprised by her choices they are well within their rights to say what they want. So please don’t conveniently introduce a safety blanket when it suits the family and when it doesn’t.”

Replying to the comment, Saba stood her ground and said that while people are welcome to criticise Kareena, children are off-limits. “So then comment on her. Don’t involve children. It’s NOT nice. Not kind. And definitely no one’s business either. I stand by what I said,” she wrote. Saba is the sister of Saif, and Jehangir is her nephew.

Saba Ali Khan maintained that no one should comment on children.

Saba, in her original Instagram post, shared a throwback picture of Kareena and Jehangir from a family holiday in the Maldives. “When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE... ONLY she and the father...are ALLOWED to decide...who, how and what the child will grow as… And The NAME,” she wrote.

Also read | Saba Ali Khan opens up on Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan naming their son Jehangir: ‘No one else has a say’

“No one...NO ONE else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It’s her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only ones with RIGHTS. Think it’s a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that. Today... tomorrow. Forever!!!” she added. She also sent love to her ‘bhabs and baby Jeh’.

Saif and Kareena were criticised for naming their younger son, Jehangir. They were in the middle of a similar controversy in 2016 when people trolled them for naming their elder son Taimur.

